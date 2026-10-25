Lebanese Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar held a phone call with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to discuss ongoing regional developments.



Hajjar reaffirmed Lebanon's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia, expressing support for efforts to safeguard the kingdom's security, stability and territorial integrity.



He also thanked Saudi Arabia for its continued support for Lebanon, praising the strong historical ties between the two countries and their peoples.



The two ministers discussed ways to strengthen cooperation and coordination between their ministries, particularly in security matters, to address shared challenges and reinforce security and stability.