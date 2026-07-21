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Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
World News
21-07-2026 | 10:35
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Pakistan PM calls for restraint from all warring sides during talks with Iranian minister
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for restraint from all warring sides during a meeting with Iran's interior minister on Tuesday.
Sharif "urged all sides to exercise restraint and refrain from actions that could further destabilize the region," a statement from the premier's office said, adding that he told Iran's Eskandar Momeni that Pakistan would continue to act as a mediator.
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