Lebanon's Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Jean Murad, reaffirmed Lebanon's readiness to complete the process of demarcating its southern land borders and to address the remaining disputed points under the framework of the tripartite meetings in the presence of the United Nations, in order to enhance calm and stability in the region.



Murad's statement came during a session of the Security Council held to discuss the situation in the Middle East, where Israeli attacks in the south were also addressed.