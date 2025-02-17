Former Energy Minister Walid Fayad responds to fuel allegations, accuses media of misinformation

Former Energy Minister Dr. Walid Fayad issued a statement addressing a media campaign targeting him regarding alleged fuel contamination.



Fayad clarified the facts, stating, "On February 8 and 9, we received positive results from the 'Veritas Dubai' office confirming that the fuel met specifications, following tests conducted on samples from the loading port and directly from the ship after loading, in accordance with the tender terms."



He explained that due to defamatory media campaigns and interference from corrupt individuals aiming to disrupt the energy sector, the unloading of the ship was unjustifiably halted, citing fuel non-compliance. This led to the need to re-test the fuel once the ship arrived.



Fayad noted that this delay resulted in a 10-day hold-up for the delivery of 35,000 tons of fuel to the Zouk and Jiyeh plants, with the test results confirming full compliance with the earlier tests.



He further outlined the significant economic losses caused by this delay, which impacted the Lebanese people.



The losses encompass $200,000 in direct losses due to the delay, 48 million kilowatt-hours of unproduced electricity (200 MW × 240 hours), forcing citizens to rely on private generators, costing an additional 25 cents per kilowatt-hour, leading to $12 million in nationwide losses, and $12 million in revenue losses for Electricité du Liban (EDL) due to the suspension of electricity production after the fuel ran out.



Fayyad held the responsible parties accountable for the crisis, calling for accountability for the individuals and media outlets that spread false information and hindered the process, damaging the state's and citizens' interests.



He stressed that such destructive tactics only serve to fuel chaos and narrow interests, at a time when concerted efforts are urgently needed to ensure continuous electricity supply and save the energy sector.