Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
Lebanon News
2023-07-30 | 09:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Prominent Fatah Leader assassinated in Lebanon; Fatah vows justice for the martyrs
A prominent leader of the Palestinian Fatah movement, General Abu Ashraf Al-Armoushi, along with several of his comrades, was assassinated in a targeted act of terrorism in Lebanon's Ein El-Hilweh camp on Sunday, July 30, 2023, Fatah announced in a statement.
"While carrying out their national duty to ensure the safety of their people within the camp, General Al-Armoushi and his colleagues, identified as Mouhanad Kassem, Tarek Khalaf, Mousa Fandi, and Bilal Obeid, fell victim to this horrific act."
In the statement released by Fatah, they expressed profound grief over the event, noting that it is a "part of an ongoing series of violent schemes targeting the security and stability of our camps."
Fatah pointed fingers at "suspicious parties" that they claim were undeterred by ethical or national obligations. The group called this tragedy an extension of a broader bloody campaign against the stability of the camps and a direct assault on the leaders and the members of the Palestinian national security forces.
Fatah firmly declared in the statement, "This heinous crime will not pass without holding the perpetrators accountable." They affirmed their role as a strong barrier against what they perceive as malicious plans aimed at undermining their cause and national project.
The movement also honored the lives lost in this incident, acknowledging their sacrifices made to protect the people and their commitment to Palestinian national independence. Fatah stated that their "blood will not be shed in vain" and they would continue their mission to protect the people and camps, labeling it a "sacred duty."
They ended the statement by offering their condolences to the families of the deceased and promising a swift recovery for the wounded. They reiterated their commitment to the struggle for their cause, declaring, "The struggle continues until victory."
