Erdogan says Trump would join Ukraine peace talks in Turkey if Putin attends

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump told him he would attend potential peace talks between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia in Turkey if Russian President Vladimir Putin also agreed to take part.



On his return flight from the NATO summit, where he met Trump for the first time since he returned to office, Erdogan said he told the U.S. president Ankara aims to bring the Russian and Ukrainian leaders together in Turkey for peace talks.



"He (Trump) said, 'if Russian President Vladimir Putin comes to Istanbul or Ankara for a solution, then I will also come," Erdogan's office on Thursday quoted him as telling reporters.



"We will hold the necessary contacts and God willing realise this meeting as soon as possible."



Reuters