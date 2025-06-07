Israel minister says body of Thai hostage retrieved from Gaza

Israel's defense minister said on Saturday that Israeli forces retrieved from the Gaza Strip the body of a Thai national taken hostage during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.



Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that "following a special operation" in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, the body of Nattapong Pinta, "who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, was returned to Israel."



AFP