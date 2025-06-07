News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
31
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel minister says body of Thai hostage retrieved from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-06-2025 | 04:01
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel minister says body of Thai hostage retrieved from Gaza
Israel's defense minister said on Saturday that Israeli forces retrieved from the Gaza Strip the body of a Thai national taken hostage during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack.
Minister Israel Katz said in a statement that "following a special operation" in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, the body of Nattapong Pinta, "who was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, was returned to Israel."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Defense Minister
Gaza
Hostage
Israel admits to supporting anti-Hamas armed group in Gaza
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-05
Israeli PM says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-05
Israeli PM says bodies of two hostages retrieved from Gaza
0
Middle East News
2025-05-26
Israel's army says three projectiles launched from Gaza, one intercepted
Middle East News
2025-05-26
Israel's army says three projectiles launched from Gaza, one intercepted
0
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound
Middle East News
2025-05-18
Israel's army says two projectiles launched from Gaza after air raid sirens sound
0
Middle East News
2025-04-13
Israel's military says it intercepted projectile fired from Gaza
Middle East News
2025-04-13
Israel's military says it intercepted projectile fired from Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:36
Israel admits to supporting anti-Hamas armed group in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:36
Israel admits to supporting anti-Hamas armed group in Gaza
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
France opens 'complicity in genocide' probe over blocked Gaza aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:00
France opens 'complicity in genocide' probe over blocked Gaza aid
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-05
UK threatens Israel with 'further concrete actions' over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-06-05
UK threatens Israel with 'further concrete actions' over Gaza offensive, aid restrictions
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
0
World News
2025-06-05
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
World News
2025-06-05
Trump administration imposes sanctions on four ICC judges in unprecedented move
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Intense Israeli drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Intense Israeli drone flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs following evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Israel directly warns Lebanese president as tensions soar after Beirut strikes
2
Lebanon News
09:15
Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
Lebanon News
09:15
Israeli airstrikes leave widespread destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs: Initial damage assessment
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Aftermath of a deadly night: Israeli airstrikes shatter quiet in Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
Lebanon News
06:12
Lebanese Army condemns Israeli strikes, warns of reassessing coordination with ceasefire committee
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Eid al-Adha under fire: Israel's Beirut strikes seen as signal to Washington
6
Lebanon News
09:40
Lebanese military official to AFP: Israel blocked army from inspecting Beirut site before strike
Lebanon News
09:40
Lebanese military official to AFP: Israel blocked army from inspecting Beirut site before strike
7
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
Lebanon News
12:39
France urges Israel to withdraw from Lebanese territory
8
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanese Army fills Israeli-dug trench in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal in coordination with UNIFIL
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More