News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure
Lebanon News
2023-08-02 | 07:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure
On the first day following his departure from the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh underwent questioning before the Lebanese judiciary.
The Acting First Investigative Judge, Charbel Abu Samra, began interrogating Salameh in the presence of his attorney, lawyer Hafez Zakhour, and left him under investigation.
Salameh arrived at the Palace of Justice in Beirut, accompanied by his brother Raja Salameh and his assistant Marianne Howayek.
Judge Abu Samra deferred the questioning of Raja Salameh and Marianne Howayek to Thursday, August 10th, due to the urgent departure of the head of the Cases Authority at the Ministry of Justice, Judge Helena Iskandar.
Notably, this session marks the third interrogation session conducted by Judge Abu Samra with the former governor.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Governor
Central Bank
Riad Salameh
Judiciary
Raja Salameh
Marianne Howayek
Next
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
Press Highlights
2023-08-01
Riad Salameh Faces Legal Actions After Departure as Lebanon's Central Bank Governor
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Press Highlights
2023-06-28
Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Lebanon faces challenges in finding successor as BDL Governor Riad Salameh's term ends
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:33
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
Variety and Tech
07:33
New sci-fi movie allegedly incorporates authentic footage of Beirut blast
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
Lebanon News
07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
0
Lebanon News
07:01
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
Lebanon News
07:01
Ministry of Environment releases study on waste on Lebanese coastline
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Al-Abiad: Finance Ministry to transfer dues to hospitals for kidney dialysis patients
Lebanon News
05:20
Al-Abiad: Finance Ministry to transfer dues to hospitals for kidney dialysis patients
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:42
UAE confirms space for climate activists to "peacefully gather" during COP-28
Middle East News
13:42
UAE confirms space for climate activists to "peacefully gather" during COP-28
0
Lebanon News
07:27
Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure
Lebanon News
07:27
Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31
Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
Lebanon News
07:09
Mikati: A cabinet session to be held next Tuesday in Diman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
11:36
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
2
Press Highlights
00:43
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
Press Highlights
00:43
Ain al-Hilweh crisis: Fractured factions and the battle for control
3
Press Highlights
01:39
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
Press Highlights
01:39
Depleting reserves: Salameh's controversial legacy and looming crisis
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
News Bulletin Reports
10:21
Impact of gunfire on livelihoods in Sidon, Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp
5
Lebanon News
01:53
Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
01:53
Wassim Mansouri expresses frustration over government's borrowing law withdrawal: LBCI sources
6
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
Lebanon News
11:15
Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech
7
Lebanon News
12:26
Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session
Lebanon News
12:26
Mikati urges parliament to fast-track borrowing law amid BDL concerns during Grand Serail session
8
Lebanon News
05:14
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Lebanon News
05:14
Empowering Lebanon's economy: MP Ibrahim Kanaan unveils Sovereign Fund for Oil and Gas
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More