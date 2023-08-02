Lebanese judiciary interrogates Riad Salameh post-Central Bank tenure

On the first day following his departure from the position of Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh underwent questioning before the Lebanese judiciary.



The Acting First Investigative Judge, Charbel Abu Samra, began interrogating Salameh in the presence of his attorney, lawyer Hafez Zakhour, and left him under investigation.



Salameh arrived at the Palace of Justice in Beirut, accompanied by his brother Raja Salameh and his assistant Marianne Howayek.



Judge Abu Samra deferred the questioning of Raja Salameh and Marianne Howayek to Thursday, August 10th, due to the urgent departure of the head of the Cases Authority at the Ministry of Justice, Judge Helena Iskandar.



Notably, this session marks the third interrogation session conducted by Judge Abu Samra with the former governor.