News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Researcher Ossa Kbire
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
News Bulletin Reports
28-06-2025 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
What was meant to be a routine arrest of a suspect wanted for murder and attempted murder turned into a violent shootout involving gunfire and hand grenades.
Around 4 a.m., a "SWAT" team from the Judicial Police arrived at a building in Tripoli to arrest Nasser Roumieh, who was staying with his family on the second floor. Signs of close-range combat — bullet holes and blood stains — revealed the intensity of the confrontation inside the building.
Roumieh opened fire on the unit and threw five hand grenades, killing Warrant Officer Elias Tawk and injuring two officers and a soldier.
The building was quickly surrounded, and Roumieh’s brother intervened to persuade him to surrender. The negotiation succeeded, and the suspect eventually appeared on the balcony and declared his surrender.
He and members of his family were taken in for questioning.
The Roumieh family had lived in the apartment — now sealed with red wax — for years. The suspect had been hiding in Syria since committing murder and several attempted murders but returned to Lebanon days ago to attend his father’s funeral, where he was tracked and targeted for arrest.
Already accused of past crimes, Roumieh’s return led to yet another tragedy with the killing of Tawk, mourned by the Internal Security Forces as a fallen hero.
Tawk leaves behind a wife, two children, and a community of grieving family and friends.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Tripoli
Raid
Fugitive
Officer
Next
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout
Lebanon News
2025-06-03
Lebanese army says raid kills 'dangerous fugitive' in Brital shootout
0
Lebanon News
05:43
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
05:43
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
TikTok turns Iran-Israel war into viral trend as young people document conflict online
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-14
Trump turns the page on Syria, leaving Netanyahu sidelined
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Names released, fear spreads: Israel escalates 'financial war' on Hezbollah with latest targeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-27
Lebanon next? Elon Musk calls Lebanese president as Starlink eyes new market
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-06-27
Israeli army denies targeting civilian building in South Lebanon
0
World News
10:45
Europe 'bakes' in summer's first heatwave as continent warms
World News
10:45
Europe 'bakes' in summer's first heatwave as continent warms
0
World News
2025-05-10
US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday
World News
2025-05-10
US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday
0
Middle East News
2025-05-07
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue
Middle East News
2025-05-07
Yemen's Houthis say attacks on Israel will continue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:43
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
Lebanon News
05:43
'SWAT' officer killed, three others injured during raid in Tripoli (Video)
2
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
Lebanon News
07:32
Lebanese officials discuss US proposal ahead of envoy’s return
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
Tripoli raid turns deadly as fugitive kills officer — the full story
4
Lebanon News
07:14
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
Lebanon News
07:14
UNIFIL patrol obstructed in southern Lebanon; local residents condemn incident
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Legal cannabis in Lebanon: A long-stalled plan finally takes root
6
Middle East News
10:56
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
10:56
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
7
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:39
Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in southern Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Behind closed doors: Can Lebanon craft a unified response to the US proposal in time?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More