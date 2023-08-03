News
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023
Lebanon News
2023-08-03 | 05:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Records Impressive Surge in Passenger Traffic in July 2023
The Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport achieved an additional increase in the number of travelers to and from Lebanon during the past month of July, which witnessed a significant rise in passenger numbers, especially arrivals.
The total number of passengers during the seventh month of the current year reached 924,000, a 12.15% increase compared to the same month in the previous year 2022.
Thus, the overall total of passengers through the airport since the beginning of 2023 until the end of July reached four million and 109,962 passengers, compared to three million and 392,704 passengers in the first seven months of 2022, marking a 21.14% increase.
The airport's activity during July 2023 was distributed as follows:
Travelers: The number of incoming travelers to Lebanon increased by 8.79%, reaching 504,026 passengers, while the number of outgoing travelers from Lebanon increased by 16.64%, reaching 419,398 passengers.
On the other hand, the number of transit passengers decreased by 45.11%, registering 579 passengers. Consequently, the total number of travelers to and from Lebanon during July reached 924,003 passengers, compared to 823,907 passengers in July 2022, marking a 12.15% increase.
Flight Movements:
The total number of flight movements for national, regional, and international airlines that used the airport during the previous July reached 6,544 flights (an 8.2% increase compared to July 2022). Among these, there were 3,271 arrival flights to Lebanon (an 8.31% increase) and 3,273 departure flights from Lebanon (an 8% increase).
Lebanon News
Airport
Beirut
Passengers
Traffic
