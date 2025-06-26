Netanyahu asks court to postpone corruption trial summons: Lawyer

Middle East News
26-06-2025 | 08:19
High views
Netanyahu asks court to postpone corruption trial summons: Lawyer

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked a court on Thursday to postpone his testimony in his long-running corruption trial in light of "regional and global developments."

"The court is respectfully requested to order the cancellation of the hearings in which the prime minister was scheduled to testify in the coming two weeks," Netanyahu's lawyer said in a filing.

He said the premier was "compelled to devote all his time and energy to managing national, diplomatic and security issues of the utmost importance" following a brief conflict with Iran and during ongoing fighting in Gaza, where Israeli hostages are held.

AFP

Middle East News

Benjamin Netanyahu

Court

Trial

Corruption

