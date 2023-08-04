MP Melhem Khalaf vows unyielding pursuit of justice for Beirut Blast victims

MP Melhem Khalaf vows unyielding pursuit of justice for Beirut Blast victims
MP Melhem Khalaf vows unyielding pursuit of justice for Beirut Blast victims

MP Melhem Khalaf, head of the prosecution office in the Beirut Bar Association related to the August 4 explosion, which represents the plaintiff in the case on behalf of more than 1,400 victims and the families of the victims, affirmed, "We will continue until the end, with all our strength, to confront the resumption of investigations and re-launch the course of justice."

He affirmed: "It is a grave mistake to bet on time to extinguish the flames of justice and lead us to despair and abandon this crucial case." 

Khalaf considered the unpunished crime as a reward for the criminals, questioning, "Is this what they desire for the crime of the century? Is it permissible to continue obstructing justice so blatantly?"

Emphasizing that all attempts to shield those involved in this heinous crime from punishment will be in vain, Khalaf declared, "We are all united, facing all adversaries," stressing that they will leave no stone unturned in Lebanon and beyond to achieve complete justice, wherever it may be found, and ensure that the criminals do not escape justice.
 

