UN urges Palestinian Authority to reverse Al Jazeera suspension
Middle East News
2025-01-02 | 09:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UN urges Palestinian Authority to reverse Al Jazeera suspension
The United Nations on Thursday urged the Palestinian Authority to "reverse course" after it suspended broadcasts by Qatar-based Al Jazeera and leveled allegations of incitement.
"We are deeply concerned by Palestinian Authority's suspension of Al Jazeera operations and reporters in the West Bank amid troubling trend of suppressing freedom of opinion and expression" in the Palestinian territories, the U.N. human rights office said on X, adding: "We urge PA to reverse course and respect its international law obligations."
AFP
Middle East News
UN
Palestinian
Authority
PA
Al Jazeera
Suspension
