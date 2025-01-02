UN urges Palestinian Authority to reverse Al Jazeera suspension

The United Nations on Thursday urged the Palestinian Authority to "reverse course" after it suspended broadcasts by Qatar-based Al Jazeera and leveled allegations of incitement.



"We are deeply concerned by Palestinian Authority's suspension of Al Jazeera operations and reporters in the West Bank amid troubling trend of suppressing freedom of opinion and expression" in the Palestinian territories, the U.N. human rights office said on X, adding: "We urge PA to reverse course and respect its international law obligations."





AFP