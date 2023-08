تود السفارة تحذير المواطنين الكرام من التواجد والاقتراب من المناطق التي تشهد نزاعات مسلحة، كما تطالب المواطنين بسرعة مغادرة الأراضي اللبنانية pic.twitter.com/QNeaPqnZBa — السفارة السعودية لدى لبنان (@KSAembassyLB) August 4, 2023

The Saudi Arabian Embassy in Lebanon has issued a warning to its citizens, advising against the presence in or approaching areas marked by armed conflicts.In a statement, the embassy urged its nationals to swiftly depart from Lebanese territories and emphasized the importance of adhering to the decision prohibiting Saudis from traveling to Lebanon.The embassy's statement also extended well-wishes for the safety and security of all individuals.Similarly, the Kuwaiti Embassy has called upon its citizens currently residing in Lebanon to exercise caution, remain vigilant, and steer clear of areas experiencing security disturbances in certain regions.The embassy further emphasized the importance of adhering to directives issued by the local authorities.Thembassy confirmed that it is fully prepared to communicate with citizens regarding any inquiries on the emergency number 0096171171441.