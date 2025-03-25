Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one

25-03-2025 | 01:18
Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one
Israeli airstrike targets car in Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr, killing one

An Israeli airstrike hit a car in the southern Lebanese town of Qaaqaaiyet El Jisr on Monday, killing one person, according to the Health Ministry.

Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?
