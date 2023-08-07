Coordinated Efforts to Solve Crises: Marada Movement and National Liberal Party Emphasize Need for New President

The Marada Movement and the National Liberal Party affirmed on Monday that they are coordinating to attempt to solve the crises in Lebanon, starting with the necessity of electing a new president for the republic.

After receiving a delegation from the Marada Movement, headed by MP Tony Frangieh, the leader of the National Liberal Party, MP Kamil Chamoun emphasized the importance of electing a president who would protect the constitution.

Frangieh, in turn, stressed the need to enhance coordination, stating that the Marada Movement is open to dialogue with all parties.

"Is it permissible for there to be no communication between each other after a year of presidential vacuum?" he asked.