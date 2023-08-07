Coordinated Efforts to Solve Crises: Marada Movement and National Liberal Party Emphasize Need for New President

Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 07:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Coordinated Efforts to Solve Crises: Marada Movement and National Liberal Party Emphasize Need for New President
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Coordinated Efforts to Solve Crises: Marada Movement and National Liberal Party Emphasize Need for New President

The Marada Movement and the National Liberal Party affirmed on Monday that they are coordinating to attempt to solve the crises in Lebanon, starting with the necessity of electing a new president for the republic.

After receiving a delegation from the Marada Movement, headed by MP Tony Frangieh, the leader of the National Liberal Party, MP Kamil Chamoun emphasized the importance of electing a president who would protect the constitution.

Frangieh, in turn, stressed the need to enhance coordination, stating that the Marada Movement is open to dialogue with all parties.

"Is it permissible for there to be no communication between each other after a year of presidential vacuum?" he asked.

Lebanon News

Marada Movement

National Liberal Party

Lebanon

President

LBCI Next
Judge Helana Iskandar sheds light on Salameh's investigation before Judge Abou Samra
Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-05

Presidential election or collapse? Lebanon's critical decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-04

President Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to Beirut Blast commemoration, reiterates support for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-25

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Interior Minister stands firm: Securing Lebanon's future amidst armed challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-08

Al-Abiad: No room for politics in healthcare sector

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

31 die in abandoned South African gold mine

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-07

Joint statement by MPs highlights alarming situation at BDL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More