News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency
Lebanon Economy
22-05-2025 | 06:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency
The Banque du Liban (BDL) announced it is continuing to take legal measures, in coordination with international law firms, to pursue any individuals—whether natural persons or legal entities—who held positions of responsibility within the bank or were directly or indirectly affiliated with it and are suspected of involvement in embezzlement or illicit enrichment.
BDL's statement comes amid ongoing efforts to restore institutional credibility and financial transparency. It confirmed that Alvarez & Marsal, the firm tasked with conducting a forensic audit, has received all requested information necessary to complete the first phase of its assignment, commissioned by the Finance Ministry.
The bank reiterated its readiness to cooperate fully should the Lebanese government choose to expand the firm's mandate.
On the legislative front, BDL said it is working closely with the government and parliamentary committees to review proposed legal amendments, aiming to align them with existing banking regulations while safeguarding the bank’s independence and authority.
BDL governor expressed openness to engaging with stakeholders including depositors’ committees, business associations, and the banking sector. He noted these discussions are focused on outlining the general principles and strategic roadmap BDL intends to follow to achieve sustainable financial balance.
The statement emphasized that any reports concerning specific policy steps or proposals beyond the outlined framework are purely speculative and do not represent the bank’s official position.
Reaffirming its legal boundaries, the bank stressed that it neither proposes nor passes laws, but rather acts in an advisory capacity to the government in accordance with Articles 70, 71, and 72 of the Code of Money and Credit, and applies the laws once they are passed by Parliament.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
BDL
Legal
Action
Embezzlement
Allegations
Transparency
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24
Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon
0
World News
2025-03-06
Trump plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians who fled to US: Sources tell Reuters
World News
2025-03-06
Trump plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians who fled to US: Sources tell Reuters
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-23
Lebanon commits to structural reforms, Minister Yassine Jaber tells IMF, World Bank
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-23
Lebanon commits to structural reforms, Minister Yassine Jaber tells IMF, World Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-20
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-20
Fuel prices in Lebanon updated
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-13
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-13
Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10
Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:07
Lone suspect held following two Israeli embassy staffers death in central Washington
World News
04:07
Lone suspect held following two Israeli embassy staffers death in central Washington
0
World News
2025-03-29
Eight Pakistan soldiers, civilian killed in attacks near Afghan border: Police says
World News
2025-03-29
Eight Pakistan soldiers, civilian killed in attacks near Afghan border: Police says
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?
2
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun
Lebanon News
12:50
Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun
3
Lebanon Economy
06:20
BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency
Lebanon Economy
06:20
BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Lebanon News
08:31
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps
6
Lebanon News
04:35
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh
Lebanon News
04:35
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement
8
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
Lebanon News
12:11
Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More