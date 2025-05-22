BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency

Lebanon Economy
22-05-2025 | 06:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency

The Banque du Liban (BDL) announced it is continuing to take legal measures, in coordination with international law firms, to pursue any individuals—whether natural persons or legal entities—who held positions of responsibility within the bank or were directly or indirectly affiliated with it and are suspected of involvement in embezzlement or illicit enrichment.

BDL's statement comes amid ongoing efforts to restore institutional credibility and financial transparency. It confirmed that Alvarez & Marsal, the firm tasked with conducting a forensic audit, has received all requested information necessary to complete the first phase of its assignment, commissioned by the Finance Ministry. 

The bank reiterated its readiness to cooperate fully should the Lebanese government choose to expand the firm's mandate.

On the legislative front, BDL said it is working closely with the government and parliamentary committees to review proposed legal amendments, aiming to align them with existing banking regulations while safeguarding the bank’s independence and authority.

BDL governor expressed openness to engaging with stakeholders including depositors’ committees, business associations, and the banking sector. He noted these discussions are focused on outlining the general principles and strategic roadmap BDL intends to follow to achieve sustainable financial balance.

The statement emphasized that any reports concerning specific policy steps or proposals beyond the outlined framework are purely speculative and do not represent the bank’s official position.

Reaffirming its legal boundaries, the bank stressed that it neither proposes nor passes laws, but rather acts in an advisory capacity to the government in accordance with Articles 70, 71, and 72 of the Code of Money and Credit, and applies the laws once they are passed by Parliament.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

BDL

Legal

Action

Embezzlement

Allegations

Transparency

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21

Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-24

Israel's Netanyahu's border allegations: Concerns over south Syria mirroring South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-03-06

Trump plans to revoke legal status of Ukrainians who fled to US: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-23

Lebanon commits to structural reforms, Minister Yassine Jaber tells IMF, World Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Equal rules for all banks: Lebanon's central bank seeks fast-track solution to return billions in trapped deposits

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-20

Fuel prices in Lebanon updated

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-05-13

Lebanon's fuel prices fluctuate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-10

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:07

Lone suspect held following two Israeli embassy staffers death in central Washington

LBCI
World News
2025-03-29

Eight Pakistan soldiers, civilian killed in attacks near Afghan border: Police says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19

Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:20

BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More