Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

Lebanon News
22-05-2025 | 08:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

The religious office of the Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah institution announced in a statement that Friday, June 6, 2025, will mark the first day of Eid al-Adha. 

The decision was made based on the jurisprudential approach of the late cleric, relying on precise astronomical calculations.

Lebanon News

Sayyed Fadlallah

Religious

Office

Eid al-Adha

LBCI Next
Lebanese PM orders public sector closure on municipal election day in South Lebanon and Nabatieh
LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

Sunday, March 30, declared first day of Eid al-Fitr by Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-29

Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-26

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam announces public holiday for first two days of Eid al-Fitr

LBCI
Middle East News
06:47

Syria, Turkey to begin gas supplies in June, electricity link by year-end: Minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:12

Lebanese PM, Palestinian President agree on steps to address weapons in refugee camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Lebanese PM orders public sector closure on municipal election day in South Lebanon and Nabatieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:48

Berri urges high voter turnout in southern municipal elections

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-13

Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?

LBCI
World News
2025-01-21

Blast at Spain's Barcelona port kills one, emergency services say

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-11

A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan

LBCI
World News
2025-04-26

Developing countries should fast-track US trade deals: World Bank President

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:20

BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More