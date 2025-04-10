EU suspends counter-tariffs for 90 days after US 'U-turn'

10-04-2025 | 07:00
EU suspends counter-tariffs for 90 days after US &#39;U-turn&#39;
EU suspends counter-tariffs for 90 days after US 'U-turn'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday the bloc will suspend a planned package of tariffs on U.S. goods "to give negotiations a chance" after President Donald Trump's U-turn on massive duties.

"While finalizing the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our Member States, we will put them on hold for 90 days," the European Commission president said. 

"If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in."

AFP
 

World News

European Union

Ursula von der Leyen

Tariffs

Donald Trump

