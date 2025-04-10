News
EU suspends counter-tariffs for 90 days after US 'U-turn'
World News
10-04-2025 | 07:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
EU suspends counter-tariffs for 90 days after US 'U-turn'
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday the bloc will suspend a planned package of tariffs on U.S. goods "to give negotiations a chance" after President Donald Trump's U-turn on massive duties.
"While finalizing the adoption of the EU countermeasures that saw strong support from our Member States, we will put them on hold for 90 days," the European Commission president said.
"If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in."
AFP
World News
European Union
Ursula von der Leyen
Tariffs
Donald Trump
