Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

22-05-2025 | 13:02
Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US
2min
Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi 

Unlike the unity that typically follows attacks on Israelis at home or abroad, the killing of two Israeli nationals in Washington has failed to ease internal divisions in Israel. 

Instead, it has fueled further criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, with many blaming the incident on the ongoing war in Gaza.

Critics within Israel have held the government accountable, arguing that the continuation of the Gaza war has triggered growing global hostility. In contrast, Israeli officials have attributed the attack in Washington to what they describe as a global surge in anti-Semitism.

Following news of the Washington incident, Netanyahu instructed security agencies to heighten alert levels and increase protection around Israeli embassies and diplomatic missions worldwide. 

A subsequent security assessment led to stricter measures at synagogues and Jewish sites in countries Israel deems high-risk, based on intelligence reports.

While Israeli authorities launched a broad campaign to combat anti-Semitism internationally, internal protests against the war and the government's leadership have intensified. Demonstrators continue to call for an end to the Gaza offensive and de-escalation on multiple fronts.

Simultaneously, reports surfaced revealing a military plan named the "Small Gaza Project," which envisions Israeli control over 75% of the Gaza Strip, accompanied by increased displacement and forced evacuations of Palestinians.

As Israel prepares to host an international conference on anti-Semitism—inviting diplomats, ministers, and representatives from various global organizations—members of Netanyahu's government accused fellow Israelis of fueling anti-Semitism through public criticism of the war and government policies.
 

