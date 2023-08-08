Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform

Lebanon News
2023-08-08 | 03:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s freedom at stake: Amnesty International&#39;s #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's freedom at stake: Amnesty International's #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign calls for urgent reform

In its latest campaign, #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime, Amnesty International urges the Lebanese authorities to immediately stop prosecuting journalists, human rights defenders, activists, and others critical of state officials. 

The campaign seeks to abolish all laws that criminalize insult and defamation, highlighting the dire situation those expressing dissenting views face.

The call comes amidst a disturbing trend of prosecutions targeting individuals critical of Lebanon's political, security, judicial, and religious figures. 

Since 2015, thousands have been subjected to criminal investigations, and recently, journalist Dima Sadek was sentenced to one year in prison and fined LBP 110 million for criticizing a political party on Twitter.

Amnesty International's Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Aya Majzoub, condemns archaic criminal laws to silence dissent, emphasizing that such actions stifle freedom of expression and deter citizens from speaking out against influential figures.

The organization has documented a surge in freedom of expression-related investigations and prosecutions following the October 2019 protest movement. 

High-ranking officials are increasingly weaponizing repressive criminal provisions to silence critics, with nine out of ten complaints lodged by such officials.

Among the cases documented, Jean Kassir, a journalist and co-founder of Megaphone, was summoned for interrogation without reason. 

The summons was based on a criminal defamation complaint filed by Lebanon's top public prosecutor, who had been named in the Beirut port explosion case in one of Kassir's posts. 

Similar actions were taken against Lara Bitar, editor-in-chief of the Public Source website, and Gina al-Chammas, president of Lebanon Certified Anti-Corruption Managers.

Amnesty International emphasizes that the officials filing insult and defamation charges use these laws as retaliation, harassment, or intimidation against critics. 

The targeted speech is protected under international human rights law and is vital for transparency and accountability in a society governed by the rule of law.

Lebanon's criminal insult and defamation provisions, carrying up to three-year prison sentences, are incompatible with international law. 

Amnesty International calls for their repeal, advocating for replacing defamation articles with new civil provisions to protect people's reputations without unduly restricting freedom of expression.

The #MyOpinionIsNotaCrime campaign aims to bring attention to Lebanon's urgent need for reform, where citizens' right to voice their opinions freely is under threat and critical views are being stifled through misuse of legal frameworks.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Free Speech

Press Freedom

Amnesty International

Campaign

Reform

Investigation

Journalists

Dima Sadek

LBCI Next
Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-29

Deputy Governor's Possible Resignation Puts Lebanon's Economic Reform Plan at Risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Building a stronger Lebanon: UN Coordinator affirms support for political reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

US State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary Goldrich Engages with Miss Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun on Food Security and Reforms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-17

Qatar's roadmap for Lebanon: Government formation and reforms discussed in Doha's Quincy meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:47

MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: The dialogue must be comprehensive and national

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-03

Public administrations to close August 15 to mark Assumption of Virgin Mary

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-10

General Security issues statement on refugees who violate Lebanon’s residency system

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-05

Barcelona Signs Defender Iñigo Martinez on a Free Transfer

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Promising statistics: ISF unveils significant crime decrease in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:03

Central Bank: Lebanese lira covers state's needs, raises borrowing concerns

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:32

French initiative and Taif Agreement: Riyadh's delicate balancing act in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:36

Lebanon's fate in the balance: Berri urges Presidential consensus as September dialogue looms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:04

German Ambassador counters misinformation: No call for citizens to depart Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More