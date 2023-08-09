News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-09 | 04:41
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
In the context of its monitoring of the Lebanese issue, and after the massive solidarity gathering organized on the third anniversary of the Beirut Port explosion at Trocadéro Square - Paris, the Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF) directed a message to the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian.
In the message, the committee expressed its appreciation for the efforts made by President Macron, the government, and the French people to rescue Lebanon, support its sovereignty, restore the state, and bring about general order to constitutional institutions.
Recalling Le Drian's precise positions, in which he repeatedly emphasized the dangers threatening Lebanon's sovereignty, its distinctive formula for coexistence, and its leading role in the Arab world and the international community as a model of freedom, pluralism, and dialogue, the committee expressed its anticipation for the French role that assists the Lebanese people in pursuing the implementation of the constitution, reclaiming sovereignty, and establishing a citizen state based on seven principles outlined in the message.
The first: "Respect for the constitution and its application to establish a citizen state, a state of competence that all Lebanese have longed for since the constitution of Greater Lebanon (1926), and as affirmed by the Taif Agreement (1989), which has been systematically undermined by the political system's use of sectarianism as a divisive element for governance."
The second: "Development of institutions, the consolidation of equality among citizens before the law, and strengthening the civil state as a model for coexistence. The disappearance of the latter constitutes a disservice to France and Europe."
The third: "Lebanon's neutrality in regional conflicts, the implementation of Security Council resolutions, foremost among them Resolution 1701."
The fourth: "Judicial independence as a prerequisite for any necessary and urgent political, economic, and financial reforms."
The fifth: "Implementation of expanded administrative decentralization as outlined in the Taif Agreement."
The sixth: "Completion of investigations and combating all crimes, including the Beirut Port explosion, political assassinations, contraband smuggling, money laundering, and illegal immigration."
The seventh: "Effective management of the Syrian refugee crisis based on facilitating the return of two million Syrian refugees to their homeland, as they pose a demographic threat to Lebanon and strain its infrastructure."
The Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF) concluded its message to Le Drian, affirming the depth of the Lebanese-French partnership and its significance in supporting these principles for Lebanon's rescue.
It is worth noting that the CCLF consists of Change Lebanon (CL), Collectif Libanais de France (CLF), Diaspora Libanaise Overseas (DLO), Forum Libanais en Europe (FLE), Mouvement des citoyens Libanais du monde (MCLM), Our New Lebanon – France (ONL), and The Lebanese Diaspora Network – France (TLDN-France), and in partnership with The Civic Influence Hub (CIH) as the Lebanese advisory organization to the committee.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Beirut Port
Explosion
Paris
Lebanese-French Coordination Committee (CCLF)
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Next
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-04
Lebanese Judges Association urges swift, unhindered Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Nasrallah accuses politicization of Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace
Lebanon News
2023-08-03
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims protest at Beirut Justice Palace
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-16
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Press Highlights
2023-07-16
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
0
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
Lebanon News
07:40
Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea
0
Lebanon Economy
07:06
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
Lebanon Economy
07:06
Unacceptable tampering: ABL report warns against touching depositors' funds
0
Lebanon News
07:00
MP Gemayel meets delegation addressing Syrian detainees’ issue
Lebanon News
07:00
MP Gemayel meets delegation addressing Syrian detainees’ issue
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
Lebanon News
08:10
Gemayel on murder of LF official Hasrouni: We will not demand to know truth, as it is obvious
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10
HR tech startup Propel wants to power the open talent economy via tech communities
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
Lebanon Economy
2023-08-04
Beirut's political game: Tensions mount in Lebanon as government seeks approval for borrowing
0
World News
2023-07-11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
World News
2023-07-11
Severe heatwave hits southern United States
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
Lebanon News
04:45
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
2
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
Press Highlights
00:56
Former BDL Governor's whereabouts remain elusive amid legal proceedings
3
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
Variety and Tech
06:34
Lebanon set to ban global hit movie 'Barbie' despite Gulf release
4
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
Lebanon News
04:04
Bassil: Hezbollah dialogue in early stages, condition for decentralization and trust fund before President election
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
News Bulletin Reports
09:00
Unveiling Lebanon's Central Bank Reserves: From $30 Billion to $8.4 Billion Amid Transparency Efforts"
6
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
Lebanon News
04:50
Former BDL Governor's hearing postponed to August 29
7
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
Press Highlights
01:50
FPM-Hezbollah dialogue reaches pivotal stage with presidential elections in focus
8
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Lebanon News
09:52
Scheduled Hearing for Former Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh Amidst Judicial Developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More