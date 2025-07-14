The Progressive Socialist Party (PSP) expressed deep regret over the deadly clashes that erupted in Syria's Sweida province, extending condolences to the families of those killed and calling for an immediate de-escalation to prevent further bloodshed.



In a statement, the PSP said it is actively engaging with concerned parties to end the cycle of violence.



The party emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution under the auspices of the Syrian state, ensuring security, stability, and civil peace across the Syrian Arab Republic, with the participation of all components of Syrian society and in cooperation with the government.



The PSP firmly rejected any calls for international protection from external parties, stressing that the responsibility for maintaining safety and protection lies solely with the Syrian state.