Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again

On Friday, August 11, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 13,000, and the price of diesel rose by LBP 42,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,758,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,796,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,605,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 868,000