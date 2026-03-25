Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Wednesday it was unjust for citizens worldwide to bear the cost of what he called illegal U.S. and Israeli actions in Iran, warning the war was inflicting severe global economic damage, with Spanish firms alone losing 100 billion euros ($116 billion) in under a month.



"Every bomb ⁠that falls in the Middle East hits the wallets of our families," he told lawmakers in a parliament session laying out the reasons for his government's steadfast opposition to the war, a stance that has since been echoed by other European leaders.



"An emboldened Israeli Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu aims to inflict on Lebanon the same destruction ⁠and suffering that was committed in Gaza," he said, speaking a day after Israeli ministers announced their intent to seize Lebanon's southern territory.



"It's not fair that ⁠someone sets fire to the world and the rest of us have to swallow the ashes," he added.







Reuters