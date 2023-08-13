MP Hachem to LBCI: Today, we all need to accelerate finding a solution for the presidential challenge

MP Kassem Hachem clarified that "there is a divergence and difference in viewpoints regarding the approach to the presidential file, but what is being raised today regarding dialogue is not new, as the call for dialogue existed even before the end of the presidential term."



In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hachem emphasized that "today, what is required is that we all take the initiative to expedite finding a solution to the dilemma of the presidency through national understanding and discussion."



He pointed out that "Lebanon cannot bear any more tensions today; it needs stability because security stability is a result of political stability."



Regarding what happened in Kahaleh and the issue of arms, he noted that "we still have an enemy that poses a threat to our country, and we need sources of strength. As for the internal situation, safeguarding stability is everyone's responsibility."



He emphasized that we "need every effort that contributes to reducing tension."