Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 02:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

A large fire broke out early this morning at Rikky'z restaurant, a wooden restaurant, in Shabrouh Faraya. 
Firefighting teams from various Civil Defense centers in Keserwan quickly rushed to the scene. 
They managed to gain control over the fire that had engulfed the entire restaurant by morning.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lebanon News

Fire

Faraya

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Oil and gas exploration vessel reaches designated drilling point in Bloc 9: Hamieh
Price of gasoline increases by 18000 LBP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14

Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-06

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:14

Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-18

Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

Emergency at Ain al-Hilweh: Al-Hamshari Hospital admits 11 new injuries

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-14

Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:26

Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:27

Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:09

Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

Mikati verbally promises payments to Primesouth

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More