Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 02:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya
A large fire broke out early this morning at Rikky'z restaurant, a wooden restaurant, in Shabrouh Faraya.
Firefighting teams from various Civil Defense centers in Keserwan quickly rushed to the scene.
They managed to gain control over the fire that had engulfed the entire restaurant by morning.
Lebanon News
Fire
Faraya
Lebanon
Related Articles
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14
Fire Season Alert: Lebanon's Preparedness Put to the Test
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13
Heatwaves and wildfires: Lebanon braces for high fire risk amid soaring temperatures
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
2023-08-06
The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised
Recommended For You
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
Lebanon News
05:06
Electricite Du Liban Announces Balanced 2023 Budget and Financial Measures
Lebanon News
02:14
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:14
Price of gasoline increases by 14000 LBP
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Our visitors readings
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
The need for fast-track services at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-07-18
Offshore drilling rig Transocean Barents heads toward Lebanon's Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Emergency at Ain al-Hilweh: Al-Hamshari Hospital admits 11 new injuries
Lebanon News
2023-07-31
Emergency at Ain al-Hilweh: Al-Hamshari Hospital admits 11 new injuries
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2023-07-14
Agha Restaurant, ZwZ, Dunkin', Malak al Tawouk, Freddy's, Znoud El Sett, Mon Maki A Moi, and McDonald's are soon opening at Beirut Airport
Videos
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Press Highlights
00:26
Gas and Oil Exploration in Lebanon: A Complex Path to Prosperity and Power
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
12:27
Political Intrigue Surfaces as Shia Council Disputes Cleric Disqualification
Lebanon News
10:44
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
Lebanon News
10:44
In videos: Public Works Minister shares live footage of Block 9's oil and gas drilling rig
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
11:51
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
05:50
Lebanon's Central Bank Acting Governor to Visit Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
Lebanon News
02:09
Al-Kahaleh Municipality Addresses Incident Investigation in Recent Statement
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
Mikati verbally promises payments to Primesouth
News Bulletin Reports
10:28
Mikati verbally promises payments to Primesouth
