The family home of Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor, Karim Souaid, in the town of Qartaba, was filled with well-wishers following his appointment.



They were greeted by his brother, former MP Fares Souaid, who thanked President Joseph Aoun for his "steadfast stance" and insistence on appointing Souaid to this position and the Cabinet for their decision.



He emphasized that "a great national responsibility has been placed on his shoulders," wishing him success in his mission.



Souaid also received congratulatory phone calls from current and former ministers, MPs, mayors, and military, political, syndical, and social figures.



As soon as the appointment was announced, fireworks lit up the sky over the town.