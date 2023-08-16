Prime South Company urges immediate action from EDL for power plant operations

Prime South Company has communicated a critical message to the Electricité du Liban (EDL) regarding the operation of the Deir Ammar and Zahrani power plants.



The company has insisted that EDL take over the operation of these plants by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday.



This directive came after Prime South stopped its operational and maintenance activities.



However, sources indicate that Prime South's decision stems from the accumulation of outstanding payments owed by EDL, amounting to $83 million, with only approximately $2 million received.



It also confirms that it cannot continue operating under these circumstances, especially considering the absence of indicators that the funds owed by EDL will be converted into dollars for plant operation and maintenance part procurement.