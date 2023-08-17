Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal

Lebanon News
2023-08-17 | 05:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President&#39;s election, IMF deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal

Yamada Kenji, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, embarked on a diplomatic visit to Lebanon on August 16, marking his first official trip to the country as State Minister in the last three years, as the Japanese Embassy in Beirut stated.

During his visit, he engaged in diplomatic dialogues with prominent Lebanese figures. Notably, he held meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, where discussions revolved around bilateral relations between the two nations and the prevailing situation within Lebanon.

In these discussions, Mr. Yamada underscored the paramount significance of several critical matters, emphasizing the urgency of conducting presidential elections, the imperative formation of a new cabinet, and the swift establishment of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

Moreover, the State Minister conveyed Japan's steadfast commitment to sustaining socio-economic development aid to bolster Lebanon's stability. This assistance aligns with the framework of the Technical Cooperation Agreement, signed last year.

In addition to diplomatic meetings, Mr. Yamada took part in a visit to a project funded by Japan and executed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Yamada Kenji

Japan

Foreign Affairs

Diplomatic

Visit

Nabih Berri

Najib Mikati

President

IMF

LBCI Next
No meeting held with Frangieh: Bassil's media office
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-20

French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-09

Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:49

Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:56

Lebanese Foreign Minister meets US, UK ambassadors, tackle UNIFIL renewal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:50

American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:55

Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:34

US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:40

Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:45

Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:08

2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:40

Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:45

Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More