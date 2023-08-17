Yamada Kenji, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, embarked on a diplomatic visit to Lebanon on August 16, marking his first official trip to the country as State Minister in the last three years, as the Japanese Embassy in Beirut stated.



During his visit, he engaged in diplomatic dialogues with prominent Lebanese figures. Notably, he held meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, where discussions revolved around bilateral relations between the two nations and the prevailing situation within Lebanon.



In these discussions, Mr. Yamada underscored the paramount significance of several critical matters, emphasizing the urgency of conducting presidential elections, the imperative formation of a new cabinet, and the swift establishment of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Moreover, the State Minister conveyed Japan's steadfast commitment to sustaining socio-economic development aid to bolster Lebanon's stability. This assistance aligns with the framework of the Technical Cooperation Agreement, signed last year.



In addition to diplomatic meetings, Mr. Yamada took part in a visit to a project funded by Japan and executed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).