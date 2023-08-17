News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebanese Movie
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal
Lebanon News
2023-08-17 | 05:11
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Japanese State Minister visits Lebanon after three years, demands President's election, IMF deal
Yamada Kenji, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, embarked on a diplomatic visit to Lebanon on August 16, marking his first official trip to the country as State Minister in the last three years, as the Japanese Embassy in Beirut stated.
During his visit, he engaged in diplomatic dialogues with prominent Lebanese figures. Notably, he held meetings with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, where discussions revolved around bilateral relations between the two nations and the prevailing situation within Lebanon.
In these discussions, Mr. Yamada underscored the paramount significance of several critical matters, emphasizing the urgency of conducting presidential elections, the imperative formation of a new cabinet, and the swift establishment of an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Moreover, the State Minister conveyed Japan's steadfast commitment to sustaining socio-economic development aid to bolster Lebanon's stability. This assistance aligns with the framework of the Technical Cooperation Agreement, signed last year.
In addition to diplomatic meetings, Mr. Yamada took part in a visit to a project funded by Japan and executed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Yamada Kenji
Japan
Foreign Affairs
Diplomatic
Visit
Nabih Berri
Najib Mikati
President
IMF
Next
No meeting held with Frangieh: Bassil's media office
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit
Lebanon News
2023-07-25
French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-20
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
2023-07-20
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-09
Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options
Press Highlights
2023-07-09
Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
Lebanon Economy
09:49
Lebanon's Finance Minister assures funding of $150 million for upcoming academic year
0
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
Lebanon News
08:53
Oman Extends Humanitarian Medical Aid to Lebanon Amid Challenging Times
0
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon's strict stance on illegal migration: Foreign Affairs Ministry's reaffirmation
0
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese Foreign Minister meets US, UK ambassadors, tackle UNIFIL renewal
Lebanon News
07:56
Lebanese Foreign Minister meets US, UK ambassadors, tackle UNIFIL renewal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
Variety and Tech
06:50
American singer Tyga cancels concert at Lebanon's Byblos International Festival
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-15
Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
Lebanon Economy
04:55
Acting BDL Governor Wassim Mansouri: BDL has external liquidity equivalent to 8.573 billion US dollars
0
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
Lebanon News
12:34
US Treasury Designates Lebanese Environmental Organization, Green Without Borders, for Concealed Hezbollah Ties
2
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Press Highlights
00:40
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
3
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
Lebanon Economy
05:45
Lebanon's Central Bank reveals $7.3 Billion in remaining foreign currency assets
4
Lebanon Economy
11:08
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
Lebanon Economy
11:08
2023 budget: Cabinet's approval amidst deficit increase
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
News Bulletin Reports
12:40
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
6
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
Press Highlights
04:04
Lebanon's future hangs in the balance: Bassil and Frangieh's strategic meeting
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
News Bulletin Reports
10:45
Syrian refugee controversy: Gebran Bassil sparks debate over entry approvals
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More