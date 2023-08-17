Red Cross transfers body of 74-year-old Lebanese man from occupied Palestine to Lebanon

The International Committee of the Red Cross transferred from inside occupied Palestine, through the Naqoura border crossing into Lebanese territory, the body of the Lebanese Michel Elias Raheel (74 years old).



The body of the 74-year-old man was handed over to the Lebanese Red Cross and then delivered to his family in the southern town of Debel.



It is worth mentioning that Raheel was inside occupied Palestine in 2000 during the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon.