Bou Habib meets US, UK ambassadors

Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdallah Bou Habib discussed on Thursday with the United States Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, the latest political developments both locally and regionally, as well as the anticipated renewal of the mandate for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at the end of this month in the Security Council.

Additionally, they addressed the meeting of the Arab Ministerial Committee on Syria, which took place in Cairo earlier this week.

Later, Minister Bou Habib received the British Ambassador, Hamish Cowell, and they discussed enhancing bilateral relations, along with the upcoming renewal decision for UNIFIL later this month.