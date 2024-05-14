New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence

2024-05-14 | 02:03
New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence

New Caledonia mobilized security forces, closed its international airport, and imposed a curfew in the capital after protests turned violent and police were attacked, the French High Commission said on Tuesday.

New Caledonia's government called for calm and condemned the destruction of property.

"Every reason for discontent, frustration, and anger could not justify undermining or destroying what the country has been able to build for decades and mortgaging the future," it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The protests and violence happened on Monday ahead of debate on Tuesday in the French National Assembly on changes to the New Caledonian constitution. The proposed changes would allow more French residents to vote in New Caledonia elections, which independence supporters fear will dilute the vote of indigenous Kanak.

"We hope that our voice, our dignity, and our pride of being the people of Kanaky, will be heard by the General Assembly," one protestor said.

The French High Commission said in a statement that significant disturbances in the capital, Noumea, and surrounding townships were ongoing, and numerous buildings including shops, pharmacies, and car dealerships were damaged. So far 36 people had been arrested.

It said security forces had been mobilized, all gatherings had been banned in the greater Noumea area, and a liquor ban had been put in place.

The curfew would be imposed from 6 pm (0700 GMT) on Tuesday until 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Noumea.

The international airport in Noumea had been closed and all commercial flights canceled, the airport operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

The unrest prompted New Zealand to postpone a visit this week by Foreign Minister Winston Peters, which a spokesperson said would allow authorities to focus on the current situation.

“We are aware of events in New Caledonia, and hope that peace and calm will prevail," the spokesperson said.

Reuters

