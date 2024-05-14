Ukraine destroys 18 drones launched by Russia

2024-05-14 | 01:35

Ukraine destroys 18 drones launched by Russia

The Ukrainian Air Force said Tuesday that its air defense systems destroyed 18 attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Ukrainian territory.

The Ukrainian Air Force added via its channel on the Telegram app that the drones were shot down over several areas, including the Kyiv region and frontline areas.

The Air Force also said that Russia launched an Iskander-EM ballistic missile. It is unclear what happened to the missile.

Reuters

