News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
23
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ukraine destroys 18 drones launched by Russia
World News
2024-05-14 | 01:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine destroys 18 drones launched by Russia
The Ukrainian Air Force said Tuesday that its air defense systems destroyed 18 attack drones launched by Russia overnight on Ukrainian territory.
The Ukrainian Air Force added via its channel on the Telegram app that the drones were shot down over several areas, including the Kyiv region and frontline areas.
The Air Force also said that Russia launched an Iskander-EM ballistic missile. It is unclear what happened to the missile.
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Missile
Drone
Attack
Kyiv
Next
New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence
China calls for enhancing relations with Seoul despite 'difficulties'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-03-31
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
World News
2024-03-31
Ukraine states Russia fired 16 missiles, 11 drones in overnight air attack
0
World News
2024-05-13
Russia shoots down 16 missiles and 31 drones launched by Ukraine
World News
2024-05-13
Russia shoots down 16 missiles and 31 drones launched by Ukraine
0
World News
2024-05-02
Zelenskiy says Russia used 300 missiles, 300 drones, 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine in April
World News
2024-05-02
Zelenskiy says Russia used 300 missiles, 300 drones, 3,200 guided bombs against Ukraine in April
0
World News
2024-04-27
Ukraine confirms it struck two Russian oil refineries in drone attack
World News
2024-04-27
Ukraine confirms it struck two Russian oil refineries in drone attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
03:45
Putin to visit China May 16-17
World News
03:45
Putin to visit China May 16-17
0
World News
02:03
New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence
World News
02:03
New Caledonia closes its airport, imposes curfew amid violence
0
World News
01:08
China calls for enhancing relations with Seoul despite 'difficulties'
World News
01:08
China calls for enhancing relations with Seoul despite 'difficulties'
0
World News
00:59
More evacuated as wildfires sweep western Canada
World News
00:59
More evacuated as wildfires sweep western Canada
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-08
Invisible dangers: How criminals exploit children in the deep web
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-08
Invisible dangers: How criminals exploit children in the deep web
0
Middle East News
2024-03-05
Reuters source: Starbucks Middle East franchise AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs
Middle East News
2024-03-05
Reuters source: Starbucks Middle East franchise AlShaya to cut over 2,000 jobs
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Jordanian air defense ready to shoot down Iranian aircraft that violate its airspace
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Jordanian air defense ready to shoot down Iranian aircraft that violate its airspace
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
2024-02-28
MP Paula Yacoubian to LBCI: Resolution 1701 does not ensure Lebanese sovereignty
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
Lebanon News
10:44
Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
Lebanon News
07:14
Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured
5
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
Lebanon News
08:32
Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit
6
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
Lebanon News
05:07
Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
News Bulletin Reports
12:26
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
News Bulletin Reports
12:31
Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More