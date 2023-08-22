News
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
2023-08-22 | 05:24
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and ministers, including Walid Fayad and Ali Hamie, arrived at an offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9 of the southern Lebanese waters.
Their visit came aboard an aircraft provided by TotalEnergies.
Upon arrival at the airport, Speaker Berri noted, "In this darkness, a day of joy arrives, a result of years of work, until the framework agreement I announced from Ain el-Tineh on October 10, 2020. Not a few months pass without Lebanon being blessed, which marks the beginning of easing the economic crisis that Lebanon and its people are enduring, along with the consensus among Lebanese on electing a president as a start to a political solution we strive for."
