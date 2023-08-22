Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

Lebanon News
2023-08-22 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and ministers, including Walid Fayad and Ali Hamie, arrived at an offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9 of the southern Lebanese waters.

Their visit came aboard an aircraft provided by TotalEnergies.

Upon arrival at the airport, Speaker Berri noted, "In this darkness, a day of joy arrives, a result of years of work, until the framework agreement I announced from Ain el-Tineh on October 10, 2020. Not a few months pass without Lebanon being blessed, which marks the beginning of easing the economic crisis that Lebanon and its people are enduring, along with the consensus among Lebanese on electing a president as a start to a political solution we strive for."

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Parliament

Speaker

Nabih Berri

Visit

Offshore

Gas

Exploration

Block 9

LBCI Next
Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9
Tackling pollution: Lebanon unveils project to reduce organic pollutants
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-31

The Environment Ministry completes the study of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report of the oil and gas exploration project in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-07-18

Japan's Prime Minister in Qatar on a visit centered on natural gas at the last stop of his Gulf Tour

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:27

Tackling pollution: Lebanon unveils project to reduce organic pollutants

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Price of gasoline increases 3000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:14

Prepping for rainy season: Public Works Minister holds meeting on rainwater infrastructure

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-15

French letter to MPs requesting written answer to next president's specifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-20

EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”

LBCI
Sports News
2023-07-25

Senegalese international Ismaïla Sarr joins Marseille from Watford

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-14

Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:24

Prime Minister Mikati and Parliament Speaker Berri visit offshore gas exploration platform in Block 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
16:36

Uncertain start of school year in Lebanon amid teacher salary dispute

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:45

Faltering French Influence: Paris's Struggles in Lebanese Politics Amidst Regional Challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:36

Lebanon: TotalEnergies launches exploration activities on Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:35

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:10

Challenging Negotiations Continue for UNIFIL Renewal in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:35

Protests persist for second day in regime-controlled areas of Southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Opposition MPs affirm support for LAF, urge justice and fairness in dealing with recent security developments

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More