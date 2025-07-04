The Israeli army announced that it had targeted a Lebanese operative accused of plotting attacks against Israel under the direction of Iran's Quds Force.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated, "The operation, carried out with precise intelligence coordination between the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security service, targeted Kassem Salah Al-Husseini inside Lebanon."



Al-Husseini was accused of working to promote “terror plots” against Israeli civilians and army forces along the northern border.



The statement described Al-Husseini as a key figure in a weapons smuggling network linked to Iran, operating through Syria and supplying arms to northern regions and the West Bank. He reportedly coordinated with Syrian and Lebanese traders and played a significant role in efforts to smuggle weapons into Israel intended for use in attacks.



The army described the killing of Al-Husseini as a "blow to the ability of terrorist organizations on the northern front and in Judea and Samaria to strengthen and expand," adding that these groups aim to target Israeli civilians and military personnel.



The Israeli military and security services vowed to continue operations aimed at disrupting threats against Israel's security.