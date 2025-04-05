News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Motorsports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump
World News
05-04-2025 | 11:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump
Hundreds of people protested in European cities on Saturday against U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, following a bruising week for financial markets after Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs.
In the German city of Frankfurt, the "Hands Off!" demonstration was organized by Democrats Abroad, the official organization of the Democratic Party for U.S. citizens living overseas.
In Berlin, protesting in front of a Tesla showroom, demonstrators held placards calling on fellow Americans living in Germany to protest for "an end to the chaos" at home.
Gathering at Frankfurt's Opernplatz, members of the overseas Democrats group demanded the resignation of the U.S. President, with placard slogans reading "Restore Democracy," "Hands off our personal data" and "The world is tired of your bullshit Donald, be gone!"
In the French capital of Paris, about 200 people, mostly American, gathered on the Place de la République to protest against Trump. Some gave speeches to denounce the president, with protesters waving banners ranging from "Resist Tyrant," "Rule of Law" "Feminists for Freedom not fascism" and "Save Democracy."
Reuters
World News
Hundreds
Protesters
European
Cities
Trump
US
Tariffs
Next
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
Trump TikTok sale deadline looms as US looks for deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
12:16
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities
World News
12:16
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities
0
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud
World News
2025-02-09
Trump says Musk will help uncover 'hundreds of billions' in US government fraud
0
World News
2025-01-24
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump's press secretary says
World News
2025-01-24
US arrests, deports hundreds of 'illegal immigrants': Trump's press secretary says
0
Middle East News
2025-01-13
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks ahead of Trump's return
Middle East News
2025-01-13
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks ahead of Trump's return
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
14:25
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'
World News
14:25
French PM brands Trump support for Le Pen 'interference'
0
World News
12:16
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities
World News
12:16
Anti-Trump protesters gather in Washington, other US cities
0
World News
04:45
Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354
World News
04:45
Myanmar quake death toll at 3,354
0
World News
03:45
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
World News
03:45
US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:48
US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:48
US envoy Morgan Ortagus 'pleased' to return to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
12:27
Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils
Lebanon News
12:27
Interior Minister issues circular to promote women's participation in municipal councils
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25
WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on healthcare
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-25
WHO worries about West Bank violence, impact on healthcare
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:53
LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand
Lebanon News
06:53
LF leader Geagea tells Morgan Ortagus: Disarming illegal armed groups is a central Lebanese demand
2
Lebanon News
07:20
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
Lebanon News
07:20
Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament
3
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
Lebanon News
03:58
Lebanese President holds 'constructive talks' with US envoy Morgan Ortagus
4
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
Lebanon News
06:04
US envoy Morgan Ortagus praises Lebanese government's reform steps in meeting with PM Salam
5
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
Lebanon News
03:26
Lebanon's President Aoun meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus at Baabda Palace
6
Lebanon News
09:14
FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:14
FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
IMF deal hinges on reforms: Capital controls, bank restructuring at core of Lebanon's new reform bill
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Buffer zones and bombings: Israel's new strategy to pressure Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More