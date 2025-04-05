Hundreds of protesters turn out in European cities against Trump

Hundreds of people protested in European cities on Saturday against U.S. President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, following a bruising week for financial markets after Trump unveiled sweeping global tariffs.



In the German city of Frankfurt, the "Hands Off!" demonstration was organized by Democrats Abroad, the official organization of the Democratic Party for U.S. citizens living overseas.



In Berlin, protesting in front of a Tesla showroom, demonstrators held placards calling on fellow Americans living in Germany to protest for "an end to the chaos" at home.



Gathering at Frankfurt's Opernplatz, members of the overseas Democrats group demanded the resignation of the U.S. President, with placard slogans reading "Restore Democracy," "Hands off our personal data" and "The world is tired of your bullshit Donald, be gone!"



In the French capital of Paris, about 200 people, mostly American, gathered on the Place de la République to protest against Trump. Some gave speeches to denounce the president, with protesters waving banners ranging from "Resist Tyrant," "Rule of Law" "Feminists for Freedom not fascism" and "Save Democracy."







Reuters