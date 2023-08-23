Lebanese Army reports Israeli naval violation of Lebanese territorial waters

Lebanon News
2023-08-23 | 06:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Army reports Israeli naval violation of Lebanese territorial waters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Army reports Israeli naval violation of Lebanese territorial waters

In a statement released by the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Orientation, the following information was conveyed:

On August 22, 2023, at 5:55 local time, a military vessel affiliated with the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese territorial waters off the coast of Ras al-Naqoura, penetrating approximately 500 meters for an hour and 25 minutes.

The breach is currently being monitored in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Army

Report

Israeli

Naval

Violation

Lebanese

Territorial

Waters

LBCI Next
The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday
MP Abou Faour exposes adulterated agricultural medicines in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Minister Hamieh: Vessel granted access to Lebanese territorial waters, expected to arrive in August

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-05

Israeli bulldozer attempts to penetrate Blue Line, met with Lebanese Army response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-21

Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-08-14

Lebanese actress Nadine Labaki joins jury for Venice International Film Festival's Impact Award: Variety reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Minister Mawlawi receives Elias Hasrouni's family: Investigations will reach their conclusions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:28

Berri meets the Education Minister to present the educational situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

A public-private sectors meeting to follow up on the preparation of Expo Qatar

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:24

The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-31

From US to Lebanon: Lessons learned from air traffic controllers' strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:39

Lebanese Army reports Israeli naval violation of Lebanese territorial waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:51

Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:38

Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanon considers dollar payments for electricity amid ongoing challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

Systemic crisis: Lebanon's crisis qualifies as systemic according to global standards

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:41

Call for reforms: Tourism Minister urges swift action for Beirut Airport improvements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:23

Barbie movie dilemma: A systemic crisis beyond censorship

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:53

Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon meeting statement on Ain al-Hilweh incidents and security

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Lebanon's Block Number 9 drilling outcome nears

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More