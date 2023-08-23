Lebanese Army reports Israeli naval violation of Lebanese territorial waters

In a statement released by the Lebanese Army's Directorate of Orientation, the following information was conveyed:



On August 22, 2023, at 5:55 local time, a military vessel affiliated with the Israeli enemy violated Lebanese territorial waters off the coast of Ras al-Naqoura, penetrating approximately 500 meters for an hour and 25 minutes.



The breach is currently being monitored in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).