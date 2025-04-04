US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence

Lebanon News
04-04-2025 | 03:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran&#39;s influence
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US Senators urge Lebanon to seize opportunity for reform and curtail Iran's influence

U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Jeanne Shaheen, chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued a joint statement on Friday stressing the urgency of Lebanon's political and economic path forward.

They called on the country's leaders to seize 'a critical moment' to reclaim national sovereignty and curtail Iran's influence.

"We are at a critical moment in Lebanon. The Lebanese people have an opportunity to break Iran's stranglehold on Beirut," the senators said in their statement. They commended both current and past U.S. administrations for efforts to isolate Iran, establish and maintain a ceasefire, and reduce Hezbollah's grip on the country.

The senators strongly supported President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, describing them as "the best opportunity to restore Lebanese sovereignty and deliver a prosperous future for the people of Lebanon." 

However, they stressed that substantial reforms remain essential.

Among their key demands is the swift implementation of reforms recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warning against any efforts to weaken the new government, promote corruption, or provide cover for Hezbollah's continued activities.

The statement placed direct responsibility on Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to lead Lebanon into a new era of governance, urging Ministers Rakan Nasreddine, Mohammad Haidar, and Yassine Jaber to commit to the country's recovery fully.

The senators also highlighted the importance of state control over customs, border routes, and Rafic Hariri International Airport as a means to choke Hezbollah's financial and logistical lifelines.

"The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) remain the best strategic counterweight to Hezbollah's influence and need sustained American support," the senators said, emphasizing that progress on fulfilling the ceasefire requirements has been "too slow." They cautioned that any signs of hesitation by the LAF to tackle security challenges in southern Lebanon could prompt a reevaluation of U.S. assistance.

"The United States supports a safe, secure, and prosperous Lebanon," the statement concluded. "The Lebanese people have done the work to take the first steps in that direction. Now it is up to Lebanon's political leadership to deliver results on economic reforms, eliminating Hezbollah's financial flows, and bolstering the LAF as the legitimate security guarantor of the Lebanese people."

Lebanon News

US

Senators

Statement

Lebanon

Opportunity

Reform

Iran

Influence

LBCI Next
FM Youssef Rajji declares assets in line with anti-corruption law
Israeli airstrike on Sidon apartment kills three: Health Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-09

A roadmap for reform and stability: Lebanon's new government prepares ministerial statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-28

New US Envoy to Lebanon: Balancing support for Israel and opportunities for negotiation with Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

EU Ambassador to Lebanon expresses support for new government's reform agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-06

US envoy to warn Lebanon over Hezbollah's influence in government

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

BDL marks leadership transition amid promises of stability and reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:36

Hamas military wing says two members killed in Israel Lebanon strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

FM Youssef Rajji declares assets in line with anti-corruption law

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrike on Sidon apartment kills three: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01

Aid oversight: Why are the US, Saudi Arabia, and IMF focused on Lebanon's Reconstruction Council leadership?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-15

War monitor says unexploded ordnance caused deadly blast on Syria coast

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-09

Israel's Netanyahu vows to 'eliminate Hamas' and 'return hostages'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanon hit with new US tariffs: Will it affect trade?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Key questions loom ahead of US envoy Morgan Ortagus' Beirut visit: Will Hezbollah's disarmament be discussed?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Israel targets alleged Hezbollah member in southern Lebanon, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Hezbollah urges regional unity against ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Israeli FM says ongoing negotiations on borders with Lebanon and detained prisoners

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:22

Lebanon issues decrees on new security appointments — the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:13

Patriarch al-Rahi calls for national conference, assures no fear of conflict between Army and Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More