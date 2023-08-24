News
Crisis of Air Traffic Controllers Threatens Beirut Airport's Operation and Security
Lebanon News
2023-08-24 | 13:10
High views
Crisis of Air Traffic Controllers Threatens Beirut Airport's Operation and Security
The ongoing crisis involving air traffic controllers, whose numbers have decreased from 52 to only 13, threatens Beirut Airport's operation and security.
As a result of this crisis, the controllers have decided to adopt a shift schedule from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM starting from the 5th of September. Flight schedules will be adjusted to the current capacity until necessary reforms are implemented, enabling safe and proper 24-hour operations.
The air traffic controllers clarified that all proposed solutions to resolve the crisis have encountered sectarian and political barriers.
"We work tirelessly and have been burdened by fatigue due to working under inhumane schedules exceeding 300 hours per month," they stated.
While some air traffic controllers are reported to face pressure to retract their statement, the airport's director, Fadi El Hassan, told LBCI that no flights will be suspended at the airport, which will continue to operate around the clock. He considered the statement from the air traffic control center's personnel as unofficial and unendorsed.
