Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
Lebanon News
2023-08-30 | 02:28
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
According to a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Senior Advisor to President Biden, Amos Hochstein, is scheduled to visit Lebanon on August 30-31. The visit aims to follow up on the Maritime Boundary Agreement signed in October 2022 and to discuss areas of mutual and regional concern with Lebanese officials.
The statement did not provide details on the specific topics that will be discussed during the visit, but emphasized that it would serve as a follow-up to the agreement reached last year. The agreement was described as “historic” in the embassy statement.
In addition to discussing the Maritime Boundary Agreement, Hochstein will also engage in talks on “areas of mutual and regional concern,” though the statement did not elaborate on what those concerns might be.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Border
US
Hochstein
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
Learn More