Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement

Lebanon News
2023-08-30 | 02:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Senior Advisor to President Biden Amos Hochstein to visit Lebanon for follow-up on maritime boundary agreement

According to a statement released by the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Senior Advisor to President Biden, Amos Hochstein, is scheduled to visit Lebanon on August 30-31. The visit aims to follow up on the Maritime Boundary Agreement signed in October 2022 and to discuss areas of mutual and regional concern with Lebanese officials.

The statement did not provide details on the specific topics that will be discussed during the visit, but emphasized that it would serve as a follow-up to the agreement reached last year. The agreement was described as “historic” in the embassy statement.

In addition to discussing the Maritime Boundary Agreement, Hochstein will also engage in talks on “areas of mutual and regional concern,” though the statement did not elaborate on what those concerns might be.

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Border

US

Hochstein

LBCI Next
France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces
Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-17

Beyond borders: Wadih Sabra, Lebanon's musical tapestry of unity and dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:29

Hochstein's diplomatic drive in resolving Lebanon's land issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:41

Calls for immediate action: Security leaders in Lebanon push for financial solutions to address crucial needs

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Lebanese in Gabon remain unharmed post-coup

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Samer Slim to LBCI: The 'state' of the US dollar in the market is what raises the electricity bill

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:47

Sovereign fund or urgent reforms? Deputy PM Al Shami raises questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:05

France's diplomatic precision: Crafting last draft for Lebanon's International Forces

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

LBCI's sources: Lebanon has not received refugee data from UNHCR yet

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-06

June 14: Berri anticipates threat of sanctions

LBCI
World News
2023-08-22

African Union suspends Niger's membership following military coup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-11

Alvarez & Marsal findings: Forensic audit report reveals lack of transparency and mismanagement at BDL

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
08:01

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
06:04

Q1 Update: Lebanon ahead of France 20-19. Flip to LB2 or LBCGroup.tv to catch up!

LBCI
Sports News
05:30

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs France in the FIBA Basketball World Cup at 12:45 PM. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government

LBCI
Sports News
08:01

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Sports News
07:34

Final Score: France narrowly defeats Lebanon, 85-79. A hard-fought match till the end.

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Q3 Update: Lebanon takes the lead from France, 59-58! Final quarter ahead. Keep watching on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.

LBCI
Sports News
06:26

Half-time: France leads Lebanon 38-37! Strong performance so far. Stay tuned for the second half on LB2 or lbcgroup.tv.

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:47

Judge Oueidat decides to arrest Lebanese comedian Nour Hajjar

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More