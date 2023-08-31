Amendments have been made to draft resolution for UNIFIL forces: LBCI sources

Lebanon News
2023-08-31 | 09:14
High views
Amendments have been made to draft resolution for UNIFIL forces: LBCI sources
0min
Amendments have been made to draft resolution for UNIFIL forces: LBCI sources

LBCI sources indicated on Thursday that amendments have been made to the draft resolution for the renewal of UNIFIL forces, which will be discussed in the UN Security Council session at 5:00 PM Beirut time. 

However, the amendments reaffirm the freedom of movement for international forces according to the SOFA agreement, but they have introduced the allowance for undisclosed patrols by these forces.

Additionally, the sources stressed that the phrase "outskirts of Mari town" has been removed. In its non-finalized form, the draft project will be subject to a vote either directly or through oral requests for amendments. 

Moreover, information suggested that the UAE may bring this up at the beginning of the session.
 

