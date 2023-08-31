News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
35
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amendments have been made to draft resolution for UNIFIL forces: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2023-08-31 | 09:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Amendments have been made to draft resolution for UNIFIL forces: LBCI sources
LBCI sources indicated on Thursday that amendments have been made to the draft resolution for the renewal of UNIFIL forces, which will be discussed in the UN Security Council session at 5:00 PM Beirut time.
However, the amendments reaffirm the freedom of movement for international forces according to the SOFA agreement, but they have introduced the allowance for undisclosed patrols by these forces.
Additionally, the sources stressed that the phrase "outskirts of Mari town" has been removed. In its non-finalized form, the draft project will be subject to a vote either directly or through oral requests for amendments.
Moreover, information suggested that the UAE may bring this up at the beginning of the session.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
UNIFIL
Next
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Lebanese Comedian Nour Hajjar Issues Apology Amid Controversy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
Lebanon News
2023-08-29
LBCI Exclusively Receives Final Draft for UNIFIL's Renewed Mandate in Lebanon, Featuring Key Changes Requested by Lebanese Government
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival
Lebanon News
09:27
Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival
0
Lebanon News
03:36
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
Lebanon News
03:36
Legal decay in Lebanon: Lebanese Judges Association denounces systemic interference
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-26
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-26
Lebanon's UNIFIL renewal challenges in New York
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:25
Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
Lebanon News
11:25
Extension of UNIFIL with 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining from voting
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
News Bulletin Reports
10:24
Beyond Sayrafa, unveiling the new Bloomberg trading platform: Implications for exchange rate and economy
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
'Brushstrokes' of diplomacy: Art, culture, and politics merge in US-Lebanon relations
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival
Lebanon News
09:27
Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
0
World News
2023-08-22
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
World News
2023-08-22
The BRICS Summit kicks off in South Africa on Tuesday
0
Lebanon News
09:27
Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival
Lebanon News
09:27
Lebanon's path to stability: US Advisor Hochstein engages with Minister Bou Habib on UNIFIL, economic revival
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-01
Exchange rate plan: BDL acting governor Wassim Mansouri's vision for exchange rate liberation
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
07:49
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
2
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
Lebanon News
14:54
UNSC Meeting on UNIFIL Renewal Postponed to Thursday, Adding Urgency as Current Mandate Ends Same Day
3
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
Sports News
07:18
Lebanon scores its first win in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, defeating Côte d'Ivoire 94-84!
4
Sports News
05:53
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
05:53
Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
5
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
Sports News
06:25
Half-time: Lebanon is on fire, leading Côte d'Ivoire 55-41! Don't miss the thrilling second half on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!
6
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
06:04
Q1 Update: Lebanon leads Côte d'Ivoire 32-20! Strong start. Keep watching on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
7
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
Sports News
07:04
Q3 Update: Lebanon maintains lead over Côte d'Ivoire 73-66! Final quarter ahead. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2.
8
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Lebanon News
15:16
US Senior Advisor Amos Hochstein and Lebanese Armed Forces Commander Discuss Security Partnership
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More