Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers

Lebanon News
30-03-2025 | 03:02
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joins Saudi crown prince for Eid prayers

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived early Sunday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and performed Eid al-Fitr prayers alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia

Mohammed bin Salman

