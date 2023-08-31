Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib received on Thursday Senior advisor to US President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, accompanied by US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, at the Ministry's headquarters in Beirut.



The attendees discussed the resolution project regarding the extension of UNIFIL's mandate, with Hochstein confirming that "his country's administration is keen on stability in the South."



Minister Bou Habib explained that "the stance he carried to New York represents the Lebanese government's consultation with various local parties, aiming to preserve sovereignty, Lebanese interests, and stability in the South."



On the other hand, the US envoy expressed "his anticipation to continue the path related to gas exploration in Lebanon's regional waters," noting "global interest in the mentioned exploration."



He also expressed "optimism that this momentum, accompanied by necessary reforms and the accomplishment of required constitutional obligations, will set Lebanon on the track towards economic recovery and stability."



Regarding the establishment of southern land borders, Hochstein informed that he is currently "assessing the readiness of involved parties to initiate this process, following the successful mediation he conducted for maritime borders, as well as studying the feasibility of conducting this mediation at present, to resolve remaining border disputes in the South."



Minister Bou Habib responded, "Lebanon's readiness to initiate this process is in line with safeguarding Lebanese rights."