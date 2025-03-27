Lebanese Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri received the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, at the Presidential Palace in Ain al-Tineh.



During the meeting, they discussed the developments in the general situation, political updates, and field developments, particularly in light of Israel's continued attacks, occupation of parts of southern Lebanese territory, and violations of U.N. Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.



Berri also met with former Minister and head of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party, Asaad Hardan, who was accompanied by a delegation. They discussed the current developments in Lebanon and the broader region.



After the meeting, Hardan stated: "We met with Berri in these circumstances to reaffirm our position and reading regarding his stance on both the national and regional situations. On the national front, our party greatly appreciates the Speaker's approach to all the crises Lebanon has faced and continues to face, as well as his wisdom, patriotism, and sense of responsibility in reinforcing national unity and civil peace in Lebanon.''



He added, ''We all agree on the fundamentals of how to face aggression, its impact on the south and Lebanon, and the right to reconstruction, which is the right of all Lebanese citizens and a responsibility of the state and officials."



He emphasized that these positions are consistent with Berri’s views, especially concerning the parliamentary elections, electoral law, and the belief that the law should unite the Lebanese rather than divide them.



He criticized the current state of Lebanon, which he described as fostering sectarianism instead of national unity.



Hardan called for a reduction in the confrontational rhetoric in the country, which he said is inciting Israeli aggression and undermining Lebanese unity. "The Lebanese should stand united in the face of aggression and its consequences on Lebanon," he stated.