French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
Lebanon News
2023-09-07 | 03:37
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
French Special Envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will visit Beirut on Monday in a fresh attempt to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country that has persisted for the past ten months.
Sources close to Le Drian told AFP on Wednesday that the former Foreign Minister "will be in Lebanon on Monday," without providing further details about his agenda.
Le Drian had proposed that all Lebanese political actors convene in September to reach a "consensus" aimed at ending the presidential vacuum that has lasted for approximately a year.
Lebanon News
Le Drian
France
Lebanon
