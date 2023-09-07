French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

Lebanon News
2023-09-07 | 03:37
High views
LBCI
LBCI
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis
French Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian to Visit Lebanon in New Bid to Resolve Political Crisis

French Special Envoy to Lebanon, Jean-Yves Le Drian, will visit Beirut on Monday in a fresh attempt to resolve the ongoing political crisis in the country that has persisted for the past ten months.

Sources close to Le Drian told AFP on Wednesday that the former Foreign Minister "will be in Lebanon on Monday," without providing further details about his agenda.

Le Drian had proposed that all Lebanese political actors convene in September to reach a "consensus" aimed at ending the presidential vacuum that has lasted for approximately a year.
 

Lebanon News

Le Drian

France

Lebanon

