MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon needs a President to rebuild the state and put citizens first

Lebanon News
2023-09-09 | 05:46
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon needs a President to rebuild the state and put citizens first
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon needs a President to rebuild the state and put citizens first

Democratic Gathering member MP Wael Abou Faour stated that Lebanon does not need a president who only reassures political powers but rather a president who reassures citizens of their livelihoods, dignity, life, health, and education. 

Given the country's balances, Parliament, and history, he emphasized that such a president can only be achieved through a settlement.

During a tribute dinner in Rashaya, Abou Faour asserted, "The solution to all our crises lies in the state, and the primary challenge in all our political conflicts and struggles is the challenge of establishing a state." 

He emphasized that the state should act as a guarantor of the interests and concerns of all groups but, above all, must be a guarantor and protector of citizens' interests.

Abou Faour expressed his regret that some tend to practice the logic of relying on the state, which can lead to its collapse. He questioned, "What is the meaning of a state when we divide it into influence, power, and decision-making?"

He considered that the state cannot endure the logic of abandonment because some also find it appealing to practice the logic of relinquishing the state. 

"We have heard calls for federalism [...] If there is a struggle for the establishment of the state, this struggle should not push anyone towards imposing power on it excessively or, on the other hand, towards completely disengaging from it and leaving its management behind."

He stressed, "The beginning of restoring the state's structure starts with electing a President." 

He pointed out that the election of the President will not resolve all Lebanese disputes. There must be humility and a consideration of the needs of the Lebanese citizens in approaching the presidential election because the continuation of the presidential vacuum has become a crime against the Lebanese.
 
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Democratic Gathering

MP Wael Abou Faour

President

Elections

LBCI Next
Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon
Lebanese Grand Mufti Rejects Proposal to Extend His Term Amid Controversy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-18

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanese Army Takes Action to Halt Renewed Clashes in Ain al-Helweh Refugee Camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-10

US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
00:59

‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:01

The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:28

National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:59

Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:01

Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:33

PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:44

Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More