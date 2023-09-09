News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon needs a President to rebuild the state and put citizens first
Lebanon News
2023-09-09 | 05:46
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon needs a President to rebuild the state and put citizens first
Democratic Gathering member MP Wael Abou Faour stated that Lebanon does not need a president who only reassures political powers but rather a president who reassures citizens of their livelihoods, dignity, life, health, and education.
Given the country's balances, Parliament, and history, he emphasized that such a president can only be achieved through a settlement.
During a tribute dinner in Rashaya, Abou Faour asserted, "The solution to all our crises lies in the state, and the primary challenge in all our political conflicts and struggles is the challenge of establishing a state."
He emphasized that the state should act as a guarantor of the interests and concerns of all groups but, above all, must be a guarantor and protector of citizens' interests.
Abou Faour expressed his regret that some tend to practice the logic of relying on the state, which can lead to its collapse. He questioned, "What is the meaning of a state when we divide it into influence, power, and decision-making?"
He considered that the state cannot endure the logic of abandonment because some also find it appealing to practice the logic of relinquishing the state.
"We have heard calls for federalism [...] If there is a struggle for the establishment of the state, this struggle should not push anyone towards imposing power on it excessively or, on the other hand, towards completely disengaging from it and leaving its management behind."
He stressed, "The beginning of restoring the state's structure starts with electing a President."
He pointed out that the election of the President will not resolve all Lebanese disputes. There must be humility and a consideration of the needs of the Lebanese citizens in approaching the presidential election because the continuation of the presidential vacuum has become a crime against the Lebanese.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Democratic Gathering
MP Wael Abou Faour
President
Elections
Next
Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon
Lebanese Grand Mufti Rejects Proposal to Extend His Term Amid Controversy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-18
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
Press Highlights
2023-06-18
Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
0
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:50
Geagea Optimistic About Positive Developments Amidst Presidential Election Uncertainties in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue
Lebanon News
08:44
Jumblatt Urges International Support for Lebanese Elections and Hopes for Successful Dialogue
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army Takes Action to Halt Renewed Clashes in Ain al-Helweh Refugee Camp
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanese Army Takes Action to Halt Renewed Clashes in Ain al-Helweh Refugee Camp
0
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
00:59
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
Middle East News
00:59
‘Powerful earthquake’ kills 296, injures 153 in Morocco
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement
News Bulletin Reports
10:01
The long road to reconciliation: Lebanon's historic Christian-Druze rapprochement
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
News Bulletin Reports
09:28
National treasure reclaimed: US efforts secure the return of 12 stolen Lebanese artifacts worth millions
4
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case
Press Highlights
01:59
Lebanon cooperates with Turkey: New developments in Carlos Ghosn's case
5
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
News Bulletin Reports
08:01
Your Civil Status Abstract - Ekhraj Eid - is now 'electronic;' here is what you need to know
6
Lebanon News
03:33
PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake
Lebanon News
03:33
PM Najib Mikati confirms safety of Lebanese citizens in Morocco following strong earthquake
7
Press Highlights
00:44
Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency
Press Highlights
00:44
Qatar and Iran's diplomatic play: Backing General Joseph Aoun for Lebanese presidency
8
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause
Lebanon News
06:53
PM Mikati's urgent talks with President Abbas: Current Ain Al-Hilweh developments harm Palestinian cause
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More