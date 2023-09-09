MP Wael Abou Faour: Lebanon needs a President to rebuild the state and put citizens first

Democratic Gathering member MP Wael Abou Faour stated that Lebanon does not need a president who only reassures political powers but rather a president who reassures citizens of their livelihoods, dignity, life, health, and education.



Given the country's balances, Parliament, and history, he emphasized that such a president can only be achieved through a settlement.



During a tribute dinner in Rashaya, Abou Faour asserted, "The solution to all our crises lies in the state, and the primary challenge in all our political conflicts and struggles is the challenge of establishing a state."



He emphasized that the state should act as a guarantor of the interests and concerns of all groups but, above all, must be a guarantor and protector of citizens' interests.



Abou Faour expressed his regret that some tend to practice the logic of relying on the state, which can lead to its collapse. He questioned, "What is the meaning of a state when we divide it into influence, power, and decision-making?"



He considered that the state cannot endure the logic of abandonment because some also find it appealing to practice the logic of relinquishing the state.



"We have heard calls for federalism [...] If there is a struggle for the establishment of the state, this struggle should not push anyone towards imposing power on it excessively or, on the other hand, towards completely disengaging from it and leaving its management behind."



He stressed, "The beginning of restoring the state's structure starts with electing a President."



He pointed out that the election of the President will not resolve all Lebanese disputes. There must be humility and a consideration of the needs of the Lebanese citizens in approaching the presidential election because the continuation of the presidential vacuum has become a crime against the Lebanese.