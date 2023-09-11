AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion

Lebanon News
2023-09-11 | 05:14
High views
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion
0min
AFP: UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for international investigation into Beirut port explosion

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, made a significant call for an international investigation into the explosion at Beirut port during the opening of the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council.



LBCI Next
Mikati during the consultative meeting: What is needed is a unified and national stance on approaching the Syrian refugees' file
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
