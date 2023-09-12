Fuel prices on the rise again across Lebanon

On Friday August 18, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 5,000 and that of diesel increased by LBP 13,000 and that of gas increased by LBP 9,000.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,806,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,844,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,692,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 923,000