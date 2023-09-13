MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency

2023-09-13 | 11:06
MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency
MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency

The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, emphasized the need for Hezbollah to "meet us halfway if we want to talk about the presidency," indicating that "we are convinced that Hezbollah has logic of strengthening, imposing, and threatening."

After meeting with French Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, Gemayel stated that the institutions and the democratic system are held hostage by arms and coercion. He believed that the elections were pointless as long as this reality persisted.

He stressed that "the problem cannot be turned into our responsibility because it is not ours, it is theirs," and pointed out that they ensured quorum, attended all sessions, and did not violate Lebanon's sovereignty or constitution.

However, there are attempts to suppress them, control their decisions, and take over the country.

Gemayel expressed hope that Le Drian would consider their observations while forming his upcoming initiative, which should be consensual. He called for genuine reassurance for the opposition rather than reassurance for those obstructing the country, controlling it, possessing militias and weapons, and being accused of murders.

He believed some adhered to the law, while others controlled political decisions and held the country hostage.

Gemayel considered that any dialogue lacking reassurance for the victim of Hezbollah's coup affirms the oppressor's victory over the victim.

Lebanon News

MP

Sami Gemayel

Hezbollah

Halfway

Presidency

Elections

