News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ali Rida - Ariza
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency
Lebanon News
2023-09-13 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
MP Gemayel: Hezbollah needs to meet us halfway if we want to talk about presidency
The leader of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, MP Sami Gemayel, emphasized the need for Hezbollah to "meet us halfway if we want to talk about the presidency," indicating that "we are convinced that Hezbollah has logic of strengthening, imposing, and threatening."
After meeting with French Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, Gemayel stated that the institutions and the democratic system are held hostage by arms and coercion. He believed that the elections were pointless as long as this reality persisted.
He stressed that "the problem cannot be turned into our responsibility because it is not ours, it is theirs," and pointed out that they ensured quorum, attended all sessions, and did not violate Lebanon's sovereignty or constitution.
However, there are attempts to suppress them, control their decisions, and take over the country.
Gemayel expressed hope that Le Drian would consider their observations while forming his upcoming initiative, which should be consensual. He called for genuine reassurance for the opposition rather than reassurance for those obstructing the country, controlling it, possessing militias and weapons, and being accused of murders.
He believed some adhered to the law, while others controlled political decisions and held the country hostage.
Gemayel considered that any dialogue lacking reassurance for the victim of Hezbollah's coup affirms the oppressor's victory over the victim.
Lebanon News
MP
Sami Gemayel
Hezbollah
Halfway
Presidency
Elections
Next
Tripartite Meeting in Naqoura Discusses Violations: No Agreement Reached
Lebanese Exchange Syndicate's Quest for Transparency in Bloomberg Adoption
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-09-07
Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections
World News
2023-09-07
Two Women to Compete for Mexico's Presidency in 2024 Elections
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-11
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2023-09-11
MP Alain Aoun to LBCI: Sleiman Frangieh is among the candidates discussed in dialogue between the FPM and Hezbollah
0
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
Press Highlights
2023-09-06
Hezbollah's role in Lebanon's presidential stalemate: Insights and implications
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-04
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Lebanon News
2023-09-04
Sami Gemayel: Any plan for refugees to return to Syria is currently difficult due to Hezbollah's control over institutions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:54
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
Lebanon News
13:54
Le Drian to Baarini: I am working on a new idea to unite the Lebanese people
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Security flaws in Honeywell devices could be used to disrupt critical industries
Variety and Tech
2023-07-13
Security flaws in Honeywell devices could be used to disrupt critical industries
0
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian: Neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia has any intention of interfering in political decisions made by Lebanese politicians
Lebanon News
2023-09-01
Iran's Foreign Minister Abdollahian: Neither Iran nor Saudi Arabia has any intention of interfering in political decisions made by Lebanese politicians
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-10
Demographic challenge: Can Lebanon handle the influx of Syrian refugees amid economic crisis?
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
Insights on French envoy's visit: Lebanese political divisions complicate Le Drian's dialogue mission
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
Lebanon News
05:13
Walid Jumblatt affirms backing Berri, Le Drian in Lebanese dialogue initiative
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Azzam al-Ahmad in Lebanon: Efforts to stabilize ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp
3
Middle East News
05:34
At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna
Middle East News
05:34
At least 30,000 displaced following the flood disaster in Derna
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
News Bulletin Reports
11:10
Follow-up visit: IMF delegation warns of Lebanon's dire situation in latest visit
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
News Bulletin Reports
11:19
Devastation in Libya: Derna city lost to floods and disaster
6
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
Lebanon News
06:53
Lebanese and Syrian Foreign Ministers to arrange talks on refugee crisis
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:14
Awaiting action: UNHCR and municipalities' delay in addressing the threat of Syrian displacement in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:58
Invisible danger: Landmines haunt Syrian crossings to Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More